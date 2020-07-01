Hero MotoCorp, India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer has finally launched the Xtreme 160R in India. The motorcycle is priced in India from Rs 99,950 (ex-showroom Delhi). The motorcycle comes in two variants - single disc brake and double disc brake. The double-disc variant costs Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The motorcycle was initially unveiled at the Hero World 2020 Event, which was hosted earlier this year in February. CJI Bobde Tries 2020 Harley Davidson CVO Limited Edition; Know All About This Bike in The Viral Image, Check Pics & Video Here.

Hero Xtreme 160R Launched in India (Photo Credits: Hero Motocorp)

The newly launched Hero Xtreme 160R takes its inspired from the bold 1.R concept, which was revealed at the EICMA motor show last year. The bike comes powered by a BS6-compliant engine that is a 160cc air-cooled unit featuring XSens technology and advanced programmed fuel injection. The engine is capable of producing 15 bhp @ 8500 rpm. The company claims that the Xtreme 160R can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

Some of the key highlights of the motorcycle are full-LED headlamp, LED DRLs, LED indicators with hazard switch, rear H signature LED tail lamp, inverted fully digital LCD screen, a side-stand engine cut off and much more. The motorcycle gets 37mm telescopic forks upfront along with a 7-step adjustable mono-shock setup at the rear. The braking duties are carried out by a 276mm front petal disc and 220mm rear petal disc brakes.

Hero Xtreme 160R Dispatch Commenced (Photo Credits: Hero Motocorp)

The company is offering the Xtreme 160R motorcycle in two variants - front disc brake with single-channel ABS and double-disc (front and rear) with single-channel ABS. The bike comes in three exciting colour options - Pearl Silver White, Vibrant Blue, and Sports Red.

