Mumbai, July 1: Amid the rising novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, complete lockdown will be re-imposed in Navi Mumbai and Panvel for ten days starting from Friday, July 3. Both the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will implement shutdown starting from Friday night. Section 144 Imposed in Mumbai, Announces Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok As Coronavirus Cases Rise.

While NMMC will allow the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Thane Belapur Industries Association (TBIA), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to operate, the PMC will only allow essential services.

Lockdown in Navi Mumbai:

Non-essentail services will not operate during this period. The movement of vehicle will only be allowed for medical and essential services. According to the order, the lockdown will begin from 9 pm on July 3 and will end at 12 pm on July 13.

Similarly, Thane city will observe lockdown between July 2 and 11 to contain COVID-19. In his order about lockdown implementation, collector Narvekar said, "The district administration has been instructed to take necessary steps as per the local conditions to control the spread of the disease. The prevalence of COVID-19 in Thane district is increasing rapidly and the number of patients is increasing day by day."

"Roads, market areas and other public places are becoming increasingly congested with the introduction of various concessions as per the Mission Begin Again order. Also, there is a lot of stress on the health system, police department and district administration. Against this backdrop, lockdown restrictions need to be re-enforced," the order said.

