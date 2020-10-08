Hyderabad, Oct 8 (PTI) An engineering student died of head injuries suffered when her hair got entangled in a wheel of a go-kart she was riding at a play zone here, police said.

The woman, in her early 20s, died at a hospital on Thursday, a day after the incident, a senior official said.

Also Read | Ram Vilas Paswan No More: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi and Other Leaders Pay Tribute.

Following the freak mishap, the police booked a case of negligence against the management of the play zone and closed the premises as it's license has expired, the official told PTI.

The woman had gone to the play zone with her family members. She and another person were riding the go-kart when her hair got entangled in the rear wheel of the vehicle after the helmet she was wearing came out, resulting in serious head injuries, the official said, citing preliminary investigation.

Also Read | Defying COVID-19 Regulations, BJP Workers Take Over Streets of Kolkata-Howrah During 'March to Nabanna', Face Police Crackdown.

Police were informed about the incident on Thursday, the official said.

The license of the play zone was accorded by municipal authorities for only one year in 2017, but its owners were operating it despite the expiry, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)