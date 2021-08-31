Kannur (Ker), Aug 31 (PTI): A 26-year old woman, found hanging in the husband's house here, allegedly died due to domestic harassment by husband and in-laws, her family complained on Tuesday.

Though Sunisha, the deceased woman, had lodged a complaint with the local police against the harassment recently, they did not register any case but sent her back to the husband's house after talking to both families, they said.

Days before taking the extreme step, she had sent an audio message to her brother detailing the physical and mental torture suffered at the spouse's house, they said.

A native of Payyannur, Sunisha was found hanging in the bathroom of the house of husband Vijeesh here on Sunday.

In the purported message, released by various television channels, the woman was heard saying that husband and his parents used to beat her up and she would not be alive if she was not taken home.

"She used to complain that husband and his parents used to beat her up," her father told the media.

Sunisha and Vijeesh had married one and half years ago after being in a love relationship for some time.

A case of unnatural death has been registered under 174 CrPc, Payyannur police said.

