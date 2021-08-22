Muzaffarnagar, Aug 22 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was found murdered at a village here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, she was strangled with a "chunni". The body was found in a field at Ladwa village under the Titawi police station in the district.

SHO Radhey Shyam Yadav said the woman is yet to be identified and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

It is suspected that the body was dumped in the fields after murdering the woman, police said.

