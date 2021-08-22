New Delhi, August 22: The Ministry of Finance summoned Managing Director and CEO Infosys Salil Parekh on August 23 to explain to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as to why even after 2.5 months since the launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved, according to the Income Tax India.

The new e-filing portal 2.0 of the Income Tax Department (incometax.gov.in) went live on July 7. Since its launch, there were numerous glitches in the functioning of the new portal.

Finance Ministry Summons Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh,MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact,since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 22, 2021

Earlier on June 22, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagged concerns in the new Income-Tax portal in a meeting with Infosys officials and urged them to address these issues.

As per a statement issued by the Commissioner of Income Tax, Surabhi Ahluwalia, the Finance Minister chaired today's meeting between senior officials of the Finance Ministry and Infosys to discuss glitches in the new Income Tax Portal.

Sitharaman exhorted Infosys(service provider) to work on the tax portal to make it "more humane and user-friendly," the statement said."The Union Finance Minister expressed her deep concern on the various problems being faced by the stakeholders in the new portal which was expected to provide a seamless experience to taxpayers. The Union Finance Minister asked Infosys to address all issues without further loss of time, improve their services, redress grievances on priority as it was impacting taxpayers adversely," the statement said. (ANI)

