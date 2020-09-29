Hathras (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, days after being raped by four men here, a senior police officer said.

The family of the girl informed that she died around 3 am, Superintendent of Police, Hathras, Vikrant Vir, said,

The woman was shifted to a hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh.

The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

The four accused have already been arrested.PTI COR SAB

