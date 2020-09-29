New Delhi, September 29: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there was a drop of 89.5 percent in the number of cardiac surgeries that were performed between April and July at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. According to a Hindustan Times report, these data were shared during one of the National Grand Rounds, where doctors from across the country learn about issues in the management of patients with Covid-19.

The data highlighted that 411 cardiac surgeries were performed between April and July in 2019 in comparison to just 43 in 2020. The hospital had shut its outpatient clinics in March during the lockdown and only the emergency surgeries were being performed. Coronavirus Lockdown Effect: Hospital Emergency Wards Across India See Surge in Patients With Increase in Severe Alcohol Withdrawal Symptom.

The doctors mentioned that during and after the lockdown, the hospitals saw a tremendous decline in patients coming in for emergency procedures. They have pointed out mainly two reasons for it, one if the fear of contracting coronavirus as a result of which, they avoided going to the hospital. The second was as a result of the lockdown, people were not able to travel, this created more complications in patients.

