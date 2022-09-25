Barabanki, Sep 25: A woman was allegedly raped by four men in a village here after being forced to drink alcohol, police said on Sunday.

The main accused has been arrested and an FIR has been registered.

According to the complaint, the woman was taken to a pond by a man earlier this week where three other men were also present. The four forced the woman to drink alcohol and then raped her.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Purnendu Singh said, "The woman along with her husband approached the police on Saturday and filed a complaint regarding the incident. An FIR has been registered and the main accused Devi Deen has been arrested. Further investigation is underway."

