Kota, Oct 25 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman head constable allegedly committed suicide at her home in Rajasthan's Bundi on Sunday, police said.

Anita Gurjar, who was posted in Jaipur with the state police's Hadi Rani battalion, hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Ragunathpura village under the Talera police station here.

Police have lodged a case of dowry death against her husband on the complaint of her family. Talera SHO Mahesh Singh said Anita was currently living with her husband and son.

A case of dowry death under Section 304 (B) was lodged against her husband and the body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem, he said.

“We are looking into the matter. Statements of family members and neighbours will be recorded,” DSP and investigating officer Deepak Garg said.

He said no suicide note was recovered from the deceased woman's room.

The head constable was married in 2015 to Pinku Gurjar, a physical education teacher, he added.

