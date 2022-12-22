Pune, Dec 22 (PTI) Gold paste worth Rs 11.70 lakh was seized from a woman passenger at Pune International Airport by a Customs team, an official said on Thursday.

The woman, who had arrived from Bangkok in Thailand on Tuesday, had concealed 270 grams of gold paste, containing 210 grams of pure gold, in a body cavity in capsule form, he said.

"The capsules were seized. The market value of the gold is Rs 11.70 lakh. Further probe into the case is underway," he added.

