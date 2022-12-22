Mumbai, Dec 22: Mumbai on Thursday reported a single case of the measles infection, which took the tally here to 506, while the death toll stood unchanged at nine, a civic official said.

The city also has five suspected fatalities though the cause is yet to be confirmed, he added. Karnataka Assembly Elections To Be Advanced? CM Basavaraj Bommai Dismisses Congress Speculation of Early Polls.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said 37 children were admitted in hospitals and 33 were discharged during the day. Of the 335 beds reserves for measles treatment, only 122 were occupied, and only two of the 20 ventilators earmarked for the purpose are occupied, it added.

Of the total 2,60,739 children in the 9-month to 5-year age group in 78 health posts, 68,942 were given additional doses of Measles-Rubella special dose, the release said.

Of the total 5,293 children in the 6-month to 9-month age segment in 21 health posts, where measles cases in the sub-9 month age group stands at more than 10 per cent of total lab confirmed cases, 1,768 children were given 'zero dose' of the MR vaccine. Mathura Shocker: Teenager Raped By Youth in Jamuna Paar Area Jumps Into Well to End Life, Rescued; Accused Arrested.

Maharashtra's measles tally surged to 1,105 cases, as on December 21, while the death toll was 20, as per a state health department report.

It said, from December 15, the department has started a special drive for administering additional doses of measles and rubella children in the 9-month to 5-year segment in a gap of 28 days. A total of 43,581 first doses and 42,250 doses of measles and rubella have been administered to the children from the age group through 10,771 additional vaccination sessions under the special drive across the state, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)