Rishikesh (U'khand), Sep 28 (PTI) A woman was arrested in Rishikesh tehsil of Dehradun district for allegedly hatching a conspiracy with her lover to kill her husband, police said on Monday.

According to Rishikesh SHO Ritesh Kumar Shah, one Sunita and her lover Rajan Mahato, and two of his accomplices were arrested late on Sunday night for the murder of the victim Amarjit Sahni.

Also Read | Cat Que Virus From China Could Cause Another Disease in India, Says ICMR Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

He said Sahni used to allegedly beat Sunita after getting drunk as he was aware of her illicit relation with Mahato. To get rid of Sahni, Sunita and Mahato allegedly plotted his murder, the officer said.

On September 18, Sahni's sister had lodged a complaint with police saying he was missing. Later, Sahni's body was recovered from the bushes behind a temple in Badkot forest range, the SHO said.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh May Reopen for Tourists After October, Says CM Pema Khandu.

Police began suspecting it to be a case of murder when Sunita gave unclear replies to the questions during the investigation, Shah said.

He said Mahato has confessed to killing Sahni by hitting on his head repeatedly with a hammer, which has also been recovered.

The other two accused are Mahato's friends who offered drinks to Sahni and allegedly brought him to the spot where he was killed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)