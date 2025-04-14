Kochi, Apr 14 (PTI) The Customs Department arrested a woman hailing from Tamil Nadu and seized 1,190 grams of ganja valued at approximately Rs 35.7 lakh from her at the international airport here on Monday, officials said.

According to Customs officials, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department intercepted the woman at the airport's exit gate after suspicious images were spotted during baggage scanning on the belt x-ray system.

She had arrived from Bangkok on Thai Lion Airways flight, Customs officials said.

A detailed search of her check-in baggage led to the seizure of the contraband, they added.

Following this, a case was registered and the woman was remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, Customs officials added.

