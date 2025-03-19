Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) A vegetable vendor was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover in Muhana area here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Gopali Devi (42) and Deendayal (30), were arrested on Tuesday, they said.

On March 16, Dhannalal Saini was found dead in Muhana area, DCP (South) Digant Anand said, adding that his wife Gopali Devi was soon detained and during interrogation, she confessed to killing Saini with the help of her lover Deendayal.

"When Saini came to know about his wife's affair, he went to Deendayal's shop on March 15 where Gopali works. After an altercation, Gopali and Deendayal hit Dhannalal, leaving him dead on the spot," he said.

Later, they dumped the body in a sack and set it ablaze. Next morning, the body was recovered.

