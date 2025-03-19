Jaipur, March 19: A shocking case of child abduction has come to light at Jaipur railway station, where a couple allegedly kidnapped a four-year-old boy as they were unable to have a child of their own. The accused, identified as Sundar Kashyap and Jeevika, had been living together for a year and reportedly spent months planning the crime. Their actions were captured on CCTV, which played a crucial role in tracking them down.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on March 14, when the child, Shivam, was waiting at the station with his mother and siblings for a train to Bihar’s Siwan. The couple took advantage of the situation and lured the boy away. When his family realized he was missing, they immediately launched a search before filing a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) the following day. UP Police Head Constable Abducts His Child After Domestic Dispute, Arrested in Mathura; Video of Toddler Refusing To Leave Kidnapper Dad Goes Viral.

Investigators used CCTV footage to trace the suspects, leading them to Mahuwa in Rajasthan’s Dausa district. After a two-day operation, police arrested the couple and safely recovered the child. During questioning, it was revealed that the duo had been scouting the railway station for months, looking for an opportunity to execute their plan. Jeevika, who is married to another man and has two children, had been living with Kashyap but was unable to conceive, which led them to resort to the crime. Honey Trap Gang Busted in Rajasthan: Police Bust Gang Involved in Extortion of Money From Businessmen by Engaging Them on Facebook Chats.

The accused have been booked under BNS Section 137(2) for kidnapping. Meanwhile, the child has been reunited with his parents, bringing relief to the distressed family. Authorities have urged parents to remain vigilant in public spaces, emphasizing the importance of security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).