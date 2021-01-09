New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was injured after she fell off a moving e-rickshaw while resisting an attempt by two bike-borne men to snatch her bag in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Friday, police said.

The incident took place on Azadpur flyover when the victim, Neelam, a resident of Burari, was going home from Ashok Vihar, they said.

While the woman was seated in the e-rickshaw, two men came on a motorcycle and tried to snatch her bag. The woman fell off the moving vehicle when she resisted their attempt and sustained injuries on her face, the police said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital and her condition is stated to be stable, they said.

The police said a case has been registered at Shalimar Bagh police station and they are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.

