Bilaspur, Jan 26 (PTI) A 58-year-old man was bludgeoned to death allegedly by his daughter in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh after he refused to give her mobile phone which he had hidden, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Divya Saraswati (28), later buried the body in the courtyard of their house with the help of her mother, they said.

The incident took place on January 24 evening in Kanchanpur village under Belgahna tehsil and the mother- daughter duo was arrested on Tuesday, said Dinesh Chandra, in-charge, Belgahna police outpost.

On January 23, Saraswati's husband dropped his wife to her parents house and the next day, when she did not find her mobile phone, she asked her father Manglu Ram Dhanuhar about it, he said.

Saraswati's father first told her that he was unaware about the mobile phone, but later said as she got married against his wishes, he has hidden the device, he said.

When Dhanuhar refused to return the phone, her daughter brutally thrashed him with a stick and repeatedly hit him with a stone, leaving him dead on the spot, he said.

Saraswati's mother helped her in burying the body in the courtyard of their house and afterwards both ran away from the spot, Chandra said.

One of their neighbours saw the entire act and informed the police on Monday, he said.

The two were arrested and booked under section 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, Chandra said, adding further probe was underway.

