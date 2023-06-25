Bhadohi (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself at her home in the district's Aurai area on Sunday, police said.

The police have registered a dowry death case against four people and three accused, including the woman's husband, have been arrested.

Aurai Circle Officer Umeshwar Prabhat Singh said Swati Jaiswal married 25-year-old Pradeep Jaiswal of Dakshin Mohalla last November. She hanged herself from the ceiling fan on Sunday.

Swati Jaiswal's father alleged that her in-laws were harassing her for money.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against Pradeep Jaiswal, his mother Sita Devi, father Santosh Jaiswal and sister Neha.

The police have arrested Pradeep Jaiswal, Sita Devi and Neha and a search is underway for Santosh Jaiswal, said Singh.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem.

