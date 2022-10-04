Gurugram, Oct 4 (PTI) A woman lawyer has been booked for abusing and assaulting an Assistant District Attorney (ADA) at a court here, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was earlier filed against the same woman lawyer for allegedly threatening to frame the ADA in a fake rape case and trying to extort from him Rs 10 lakh.

Also Read | Video: TRS Leader Rajanala Srihari Distributes Live Chicken, Liquor To Celebrate Launch of National Party by KCR.

The woman in her turn too had accused ADA Himanshu Yadav of raping her inside a hotel room after sedating her on August 11.

A case of rape was filed against Yadav at Civil Lines Police Station on her complaint last week.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Three of Family Injured in Acid Attack in Rohtas.

According to police, Yadav in a fresh complaint has now said that the woman accosted him inside a courtroom on October 1 and hurled abusive words at him.

“The female lawyer came to the court and started shouting at me. She started abusing and threatening to implicate me in the false case of rape.

“After this, the judge asked the female lawyer to leave the courtroom but later when I came out from the court, she tried to slap me and then the police were called,” Yadav said in his complaint, according to police.

Following his complaint, a fresh FIR has been registered against the woman under several sections of IPC including stopping a public servant from discharging his duty, hurting, and criminal intimidation at Shivaji Nagar Police Station.

“As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law,” said Inspector Sunder Pal, SHO, Shivaji Nagar Police Station. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)