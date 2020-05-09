Man Arrested for `raping' Nine-year-old Girl

Rajgarh (MP), May 9 (PTI) A man was arrested in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl, police said.

Indar Singh Tanwar (23) lured the girl by offering her Rs 100 when she was on her way to the fields and allegedly raped her behind a tree on Friday, said a police officer.

Kotwali police station in-charge D P Lohia said the girl told her family members about the incident after returning home, and a complaint was filed.

Tanwar was arrested under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and further probe was on, he said.

