Faridabad, February 6: Faridabad Police have arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly killing her husband, whose body was recovered from a gutter in Sector 56 here, an official said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh (35), a resident of Sanjay Colony, Sector 23. Police arrested his wife, Ranjeeta and her lover, Vijay Narayan, who confessed to the murder, the official added.

According to the police, Rakesh's brother, Santosh, filed a complaint on February 2, stating that he had gone missing after leaving home at around 5:30 pm on January 31. The next day, Rakesh's body was recovered from a roadside gutter in Sector 56, the official said. Faridabad Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped, Forced to Undergo Abortion, 3 Held.

The deceased's family raised suspicions of murder and following the post-mortem, a murder charge was added to the FIR, the official said. While investigating the case, the Crime Branch DLF team arrested Vijay Narayan, a resident of Sanjay Colony, from Sector 56, police said. Haryana Shocker: Woman Plots Husband’s Murder With Lover, Aides in Faridabad; 1 Held.

"During interrogation, Narayan revealed that he was friends with the deceased's wife, Ranjeeta and that Rakesh used to beat her after drinking alcohol," police said."The duo then hatched a plan to eliminate Rakesh. On the evening of January 31, Narayan made Rakesh drink liquor after mixed intoxicants in it. When Rakesh became unconscious, the accused strangled him with a muffler and threw his body in a nearby gutter," police added. "Both Ranjeeta and Narayan will be taken on police remand for questioning,” said the spokesperson of Faridabad police.

