Faridabad, December 21: A woman along with her lover and his two aides allegedly killed her husband in Dhauj area of Faridabad, police said on Saturday. The woman's lover and his accomplices first made the man consume alcohol and then beat him to death, they said, adding that while one of the aides has been arrested, three others, including the woman and her paramour, are still on the run.

The deceased has been identified as Tayyab (34), a resident of Dhauj, who went missing under suspicious circumstances six days back, police said. Tayyab's partially burnt body was found buried in the hilly area of Mangar on Saturday, they said. According to the deceased's sister Shabnam, her brother got married to Anisha, a resident of Pakhal, 12 years ago and the couple had two children. Sirsa Shocker: Father-Son Duo Open Fire At School Van Over Not Giving Passage; Probe Launched As Minor Among 4 Injured (Watch Video).

Anisha, who used to live with Tayyab at her maternal house, reportedly got into an illicit relationship with a youth named Ravi which her husband found out, police said. When Tayyab told Anisha that he would move into his mother's house, she did not agree. "Anisha then started living separately from Tayyab for almost six years during which she continued her relationship with Ravi. Last Monday, Ravi and his two accomplices called my brother near the Pakhal toll plaza and made him drink alcohol. Later they beat him to death," Shabnam said, according to police. Haryana Shocker: Man Rapes and Kills 3-Year-Old Girl in Nuh After Kidnapping Her, Accused Harish Chandra Alias Churri Arrested (See Pic).

"The deceased's brother Sharif filed a case accusing Ravi of kidnapping Tayyab. Police arrested one of the accused persons on Saturday. Base on his disclosures, Tayyab's partially burnt body was recovered from Mangar. A hunt is on to nab the remaining accused persons," Rajveer Singh, SHO of Dhauj police station, said.

