Latur, Dec 18 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman died in a road accident in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at Samrat Chowk at 7am, he said.

Mosami Debnath Sumen, hailing from West Bengal, was dropping her landlord's son on her two-wheeler to school when her vehicle was hit by another two-wheeler, causing her to fall on the road, Assistant Inspector Shrishailya Kolhe of Gandhi Chowk police station said.

"She came under a speeding bus that was coming from the opposite direction and died on the spot. The 17-year-old rider whose two-wheeler hit her vehicle too suffered injuries and has been hospitalised," the official said.

No one has been arrested or detained in connection with the woman's death and a probe is underway, he said.

