Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday arrested a woman sanitation worker of a government- run hospital here for accepting Rs 400 bribe from the husband of a patient suffering from COVID-19 and other ailments, an official said.

The incident occurred at St George Hospital in south Mumbai, the ACB official said.

As per the complaint lodged by the woman patient's husband, his wife has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since March 3. As it is difficult for her to get out of bed, there were occasions that she soiled the bed. The woman staffer demanded Rs 1,000 in exchange of cleaning the bed, the ACB said.

However, the complainant refused to pay and approached the anti-graft agency, which then laid a trap and caught her taking Rs 400 bribe.

