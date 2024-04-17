Indore, Apr 17 (PTI) A man and his woman friend were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife who had written a message on her hand about how they `tortured' her, police said.

The writing on deceased Kavita Patil's hand was being treated as a suicide note, a senior official said.

Kavita (40) allegedly hanged herself at her house in Tejaji Nagar area here on the morning of April 15, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

"Before committing suicide, Kavita wrote with a pen on her hand in Marathi that her husband Pankaj Patil and his `girlfriend' Namrata often thrashed her, and the two were responsible for her death," the official said.

Based on this "suicide note," a case was registered against Pankaj Patil and his girlfriend under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment of suicide), he said.

Further investigation is underway, Dandotia added.

