Mandya, April 17: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday assured the 'Pehli Naukri Pakki' scheme and said that the party would work for the unemployed youth of Karnataka. While addressing a public meeting in Mandya, the Congress MP said that the party is going to do a historic work for the youth after it comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls.

"I am here to tell the unemployed youth of Karnataka, Congress party is going to do a historic work for you, the name of the scheme is 'Pehali Naukari Pakki'. It means, that the youth who are unemployed, Congress is going to give them the right to the first job. If you are a diploma holder or graduate from college, Congress party is going to give you a right (right to the first job)," Wayanad MP said. He further said that first time in India, a legally guaranteed minimum support price will be given to farmers by Congress. ‘This is BJP’s Question’, Says Rahul Gandhi After Reporter Asks Him If He Will Contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 From Amethi Or Raebareli (Watch Video)

"Farmers said to me that millionaires' loans are waived off. PM Narendra Modi has waived off 16 lakh crores of loans of the 25 wealthiest people of India, which means the money is worth 24 years of MGNREGA. Farmers are asking if the millionaire's loans can be waived off, why can't it be for farmers. Congress will work for farmers, women in Karnataka," he added.

Rahul Gandhi further hit out at the BJP and said that Congress party and INDIA bloc is fighting to save the Indian Constitution and Democracy. "Congress party and INDIA bloc fighting to save the Indian Constitution and Democracy. On the other hand, we have the BJP and RSS which are trying to kill the Democracy and Constitution of the country. BJP people run the government of billionaires. We run the government of common people, farmers, labourers and businessmen," he said.

He further attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on electoral bonds and said that Electoral Bonds are the world's biggest "extortion racket." "A few days ago, PM Narendra Modi was giving clarification on electoral bonds in an interview. PM Modi says that Electoral Bond is a transparent scheme, but he hides the fact of who gave the donation to whom. If an investigating agency takes action against any company, then the same company donates money to BJP and the investigation stops. On the streets, it is called 'extortion' which is done by small-time goons. Therefore, Electoral Bonds are the world's biggest 'extortion racket'," he said. Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Modi Government Over Agnipath Scheme, Says ‘It’s an Insult to Youth Who Dream of Protecting Country’

In an interview with ANI, PM Modi said the electoral bonds scheme was aimed at curbing black money in elections and said the opposition wants to run away after making allegations. Highlighting the fulfillment of the party's guarantees made during the Karnataka assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi said that the state government has proudly fulfilled all the guarantees in the state.

"We had given 5 guarantees to the people of Karnataka during the elections. I proudly say that our government has fulfilled all the guarantees. Today, 1 crore women in the state receive 2 thousand rupees every month through the Grihalakshmi Scheme. Under the Griha Jyoti Yojana, more than 1.5 crore families are being given free electricity. More than one crore families are getting 10 kg rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme. Under the Yuva Nidhi Scheme, 3 thousand rupees are being given every month to 1.5 lakh youth. Today, under the Shakti Yojana, our mothers and sisters travel free in buses in Karnataka," he asserted.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each. The BJP's alliance partner, Janata Dal (Secular), is contesting from Mandya under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) this time. Karnataka is going to the polls in two phases. The southern segments of the state will vote on April 26 in the second phase, and those in the northern parts will vote in the second phase on May 7 in the third phase.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)