Palghar, Nov 28 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman was found floating in the Arabian Sea waters near an under-construction jetty at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

Some locals on Saturday evening spotted the highly decomposed body, with a stone tied to the neck, near the Mharambal Pada jetty and alerted the police, an official from Arnala Sagri police station said.

The police later reached the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

The official said they suspect that the woman, aged 30 to 35 years, was killed three-four days back and the body was dumped in the waters.

The police are conducting a probe into the case and waiting for the autopsy report, he added.

