Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 9 (ANI): A seminar on "Contribution of Women in Viksit Gujarat: Empowerment, Innovation, and Success" was organised as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Ganpat University, Kherva, Mehsana district. During the event, women entrepreneurs and skilled women were felicitated during the event.

According to the Gujarat CMO, women entrepreneurs participated in various panel discussions and shared their success stories that spanned from their homes to the global stage. Today, women are achieving the highest positions in society through the power of education and economic empowerment.

The first panel discussion focused on "Finance, Markets & Growth: Unlocking Opportunities for Women-Led Enterprises", while the second explored "Breaking Barriers, Building Futures: Stories of Resilience." During these sessions, Yogina Patel, Sneha Agarwal, Rekha Chaudhary, and other prominent women shared their insights on empowerment and success.

According to the Gujarat Government, information was shared at the event on various government welfare schemes in Gujarat, including Sakhi Mandals (women's self-help groups), subsidies for the animal husbandry sector, natural farming, and employment opportunities in industries. The success and benefits of these schemes were discussed in detail.

The panel discussions also delved deeply into topics such as women's rights, education, and social issues, inspiring participants to reach greater heights. The seminar served as an important step toward strengthening the goal of women's empowerment and development under the Vibrant Gujarat initiative.

This event was attended by Yogina Patel, Under Secretary, Industries & Mines, and Sneha Agarwal, Director, The Hillock Hotels, and Founder of Collective Hotels. Jolly Seth, Entrepreneur and Joint Secretary, Laghu Udyog Bharati. Shriya Damani, Co-Founder, SkyQuest; Smt. Lipi Khandhar, Advocate, Public Policy; Anchor and Moderator: Divya Thakkar, Director - Diwa Events, Tanvi Patel, Joint Industries Commissioner, and Shweta Upadhyay, who is the founder and Director of Unidiversity. (ANI)

