Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals celebrated mainly by Hindu married women in India. It was performed with great fervour in Gwalior.

It is the celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts the entire day so as to be blessed with a long and healthy life for her husband and begins with a pre-dawn meal called Sargi, which married women receive from their mother-in-law.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Writes to PM Narendra Modi Requesting Waiver of Import Taxes on Zolgensma Injection to Treat Baby Battling Rare Disease.

Speaking about the festival to ANI, one of the residents in Gwalior said, "In Hindu traditions, Karwa Chauth holds great importance as the fast is kept for the good health and prosperity of their husband. We pray that every year this festival brings a day of happiness for all married women."

"This occasion comes once a year so that we can keep a fast praying for our husband's long life. During the fast, nothing should be eaten the entire day, in the evening after listening to the Katha and making an offering to the chand we give each other water, all for the long life of our husband," added another lady.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Government May Stop Construction Work in National Capital If AQI Remains Above 400.

On Karwa Chauth, married women follow the 'nirjala' fast without food and water, and the Moon plays an extremely important role in fasting. Women can break their fast after the sighting of the 'Moon'.

After watching the Moon from a sieve, fasting women offer Arghaya to the Moon and break the fast by eating a morsel of food and a sip of water from their husband's hands. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)