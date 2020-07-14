Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 14 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said that the state government would give a scooty to the women panchs, sarpanchs and women working in other Panchayati Raj institutions for their "excellent performance."

According to an official release, Haryana government is preparing a list of 100 such women who have done outstanding work in the villages as representatives or heads of Panchayati Raj institutions.

Chautala who also holds the portfolio of Rural Development and Panchayat Minister said that the empowerment of women means empowerment of the entire family and society and this would definitely be a step in the right direction.

He said that the state government has been taking adequate steps for ensuring maximum participation of women in the society and Panchayat Raj institutions.

Moreover, he also hailed the developmental works being carried out by women sarpanchs and panchs in the villages like setting up biogas plants and eliminating Lal Dora system in Sirsi. (ANI)

