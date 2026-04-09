Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 9 (ANI): BJP Telangana President Ramchander Rao on Thursday welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of the 33 per cent Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a landmark step towards enhancing women's representation in governance.

Speaking to ANI, he said that women across the country would be happy with the decision, describing it as one of the finest measures taken by any nation.

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Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rao said the move reflects recognition of women's calibre and the need for greater participation in Parliament and state Assemblies.

"The 33% Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament is a welcome step, and I believe women across the country are happy about it. It is one of the finest measures taken by any nation. We thank PM Modi for recognising the calibre of women and the need for greater representation in Parliament and Assemblies. This step will give India a new direction, increasing women's leadership and strengthening empowerment. This is a bold step, something other parties only spoke of but never did," he said.

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Calling it a bold initiative, Rao added that while other parties had spoken about women's reservation in the past, it was now being implemented.

In a crucial follow-up, the government is preparing to introduce amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament on April 16. The proposed amendments are likely to further streamline the implementation of the legislation, which aims to reserve seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

Ahead of the parliamentary move, the Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its nationwide outreach campaign through initiatives such as "Mahila Samvad." The programme is designed to directly engage with women across urban and rural areas, spreading awareness about the provisions of the Act and gathering feedback from the ground.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also written on the Women's Reservation Bill, describing it as a historic step towards strengthening women's empowerment and ensuring greater participation of women in the country's democratic framework.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister emphasised that the Bill reflects the government's commitment to "Nari Shakti" and aims to provide women with a stronger voice in policymaking.

He noted that increased representation of women in legislatures would lead to more inclusive and balanced governance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)