Panaji (Goa) [India], April 10 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday stressed the need to significantly increase women's representation in legislative bodies, stating that India is entering a new era that demands greater participation of women in policymaking and lawmaking.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone VII Conference in Goa, Birla said that "women are excelling across sectors, including business, education and science, and their role in legislatures must grow accordingly."

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He emphasised that from panchayats to state assemblies and Parliament, women's representation should be strengthened to ensure a greater role in shaping laws.

Highlighting the evolution of India's democratic framework, Birla said, "The Constitution has evolved through timely amendments to meet the nation's changing needs."

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He also underlined that enhancing public participation is vital for deepening the democratic process.

Referring to the two-day conference, Birla said, "Young legislators actively shared their perspectives and engaged in meaningful and responsible discussions on key themes."

He added that "the insights from the conference should be carried forward and shared within respective constituencies and legislative assemblies."

Birla further said that "harnessing the potential of young legislators will be crucial in achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047."

He also highlighted that coastal states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa have demonstrated how challenges can be transformed into opportunities, while promoting tourism and trade alongside environmental conservation.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that reservation for women in legislative bodies was the "need of the hour". He said that any delay in bringing this reservation will be "deeply unfortunate".

"Reservation for women in legislative bodies is the need of the hour! This will make our democracy even more vibrant and participative. Any delay in bringing this reservation will be deeply unfortunate. Expressed my thoughts on the issue in this Op-Ed," PM Modi posted on X.

The PM's remarks come as the Union cabinet on Thursday approved a draft amendment bill to the Women's Reservation Act that will ensure its implementation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The amendment bill guarantees 33 per cent reservation in legislative bodies to women.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, introduces a historic 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha.

The legislation rotationally reserves one-third of all seats for women in the Lower House of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and in all State Legislative Assemblies, including the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, thus institutionalising representation of women in politics at the highest levels of public decision-making. (ANI)

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