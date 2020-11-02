Mathura, Nov 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma on Monday said those who offered namaz on the premises of a temple in Mathura will not be spared.

“The way they offered namaz and then made their act viral on social media shows their evil design,” the state power minister told reporters in a virtual conference.

Police have booked four people after a video clip showing members of their group offering namaz on the premises of a temple here surfaced on social media.

According to the FIR, the accused reportedly belonged to a Delhi-based organisation, Khudai Khidmatgar, and came to Mathura's Nand Baba temple on Thursday, where they first offered prayers.

Later, two of them offered namaz at a secluded place on the temple premises without permission.

Stressing that the accused won't be spared and promising deterrent action, the minister said some people are finding it difficult to digest the progress made by the state.

They are trying to create hindrance by polluting the environment, the minister alleged, adding that such people are busy creating a verge between different communities in the state.

For blocking the road to progress, they are attempting to create differences between Hindus and Muslims, the minister added.

