Chennai, Sept 17 (PTI) The work to develop five major fishing harbours as hubs of economic activity is underway and steps are on to set up a multi-purpose seaweed park in Tamil Nadu for the first time in the country, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan said on Friday.

A meeting to take forward the announcements of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was held and the work would commence soon, he said. Interacting with fishermen at Kasimedu here, Murugan said. The five harbours are in Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kochi (Kerala), Visakhapatnam(Andhra Pradesh), Paradip (Odisha) and Petuaghat (West Bengal).

“The long coastline offers scope for development and along with this the seaweed park – the first special economic park in the country to come up in Tamil Nadu – will increase the prospects of employment and exports besides enhancing income,” Murugan said. He said the park would be a boon to fisherwomen as it would be implemented through women self-help groups (SHGs) or society.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on ensuring development and accordingly he has initiated appropriate measures,” said Murugan, who is also Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

At Tiruvottiyur Kuppam in neighbouring Tiruvallur district where a port is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore with contribution from the Central Fisheries and Fisheries Development Fund (FIDF), the Minister said the project upon completion would provide 8,000 people jobs.

At Tiruvottiyur Kuppam in neighbouring Tiruvallur district where a port is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore with contribution from the Central Fisheries and Fisheries Development Fund (FIDF), the Minister said the project upon completion would provide 8,000 people jobs.

Inspecting the work at the site today, he directed the authorities to expedite the work. Also, he reviewed the works being carried out on at the other ports in Tharangambadi and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu. The sponge farming programme, being undretaken with the assistance from the Central government, should be expedited and proper training should be imparted to fishermen, he said and enquired with the officials about the status of the works under execution in Tamil Nadu under the Matsaya Sampatha Yojana scheme. Jawahar, additional secretary, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Tamil Nadu, and Palanichamy, director, Fisheries Department, were present during the review meeting.

