Noida (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A worker was found dead at a private guest house in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Thursday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The police said the worker's body was found hanging from a staircase railing in the guest house which was running out of a private property in Sector 44 of the city around 6.30 pm.

Also Read | Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone of Projects in His Lok Sabha Constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

"After the local sector 39 police station got an alert about the incident, officials reached the spot and the body was found. The man had been working at the guest house for a long time. All necessary proceedings were carried out and the body sent to the mortuary," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

"Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide but the police are probing the matter and talking to locals, besides the owner of the guest house. Further action would be taken on the basis of inquiry and evidence," Singh said.

Also Read | Delhi: 9-Year-Old Deaf Girl Sexually Assaulted by 3 Juveniles in Mangolpuri.

The family of the deceased have been informed and further probe is on, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)