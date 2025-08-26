Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the Agriculture Department is working to develop varieties of wheat crop to ensure a rise in production amid the climate challenges.

Addressing reporters, the Union Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in increasing crop production by 44 per cent.

"Wheat is our major crop. Wheat is facing many kinds of challenges. Due to climate change and rising temperatures, concerns have been raised that wheat production might decline. Under the leadership of PM Modi, in the last 10 years, crop production has increased by about 44 per cent, and we have set new records in wheat production as well," he said.

Chouhan said that the department is taking steps to increase wheat production even in rising temperatures and limited water availability.

He said, "To face the challenges ahead, we are working to develop varieties that will ensure wheat production continues to rise. We are also making efforts to increase wheat production even in conditions of rising temperatures and limited water."

With respect to the agriculture production goals in the Rabi season, the Centre had announced a Rabi Conference in Delhi on September 14 and 15 ahead of the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp' Campaign beginning on October 3.

"The Rabi Conference, organised in Delhi on September 14 and 15, aims to discuss strategies for increasing crop production during the Rabi season. We will start 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp' Campaign on October 3," the Union Minister told reporters.

The Agriculture Minister attended the 64th All India Wheat & Barley Research Workers Meet at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya (RVSKVV) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

His remarks follow India's stand to 'protect the farmers' amid 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States (US).

On Monday, addressing the convocation ceremony of the 'Indian Institute of Science, Education, and Research' (IISER), Chouhan said, "The economy is at the 4th position. Very soon we will reach number 3...We have to complete the aim of Viksit Bharat by 2047."

Elaborating on the country not allowing import of farm products from the US, Chouhan said, "Bharat decided in national interest first. No agreement will be against the country's interest. We won't compromise with the interest of farmers, fishermen and people of other farming sectors". (ANI)

