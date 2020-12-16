Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 16 (ANI): A one-day training workshop was organised in Srinagar on the establishment of institutional innovation and incubation centres at degree colleges of Jammu and Kashmir.

The innovation and incubation centres aim to produce skilled graduates in order to make them professional entrepreneurs.

During the programme organised by the Islamia College of Science and Commerce on Tuesday, dozens of personalities including principals of different colleges, vice-chancellor (VC) of the central university and other experts spoke at length about the importance of innovation and incubation and skill development courses.

Besides them, students who are working as entrepreneurs in different fields also participated in the workshop.

Farjeen Jeelani, a student who attended the workshop said: "After graduating from here, when we go for higher studies outside Kashmir, everybody asks us if we have done any research or industrial tour. In these centres, we can be trained on how to do research."

Another student Saqlain Mushtaq said that incubation centres will help in developing skills in undergraduate students of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This kind of initiative is taking place for the first time in Kashmir and we are lucky to be a part of it. This will help in developing skills and entrepreneurship ideas in undergraduate students," he said.

Talat Parvez Rohella, Commissioner/Secretary, Higher Education Jammu and Kashmir said that handicraft development will be one of the themes of these proposed centres.

He stressed the role of empowered faculty to run these incubation centres and conceptualise the ideas based on the local challenges and global competencies.

"VCs of the central university and other institutions will be assisting us to establish incubation centres at seven colleges, including Islamia College in the first go. We are going ahead on the theme of handicraft development. Innovation and handicraft sectors are losing their essence rapidly as craftsmen have to leave this field for better wages. Now, we want to innovate new techniques of handicraft and make our products reach globally," he said.

Proffessor Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, organiser of workshop and Principal of Islamia College, said that there are six innovation hubs coming up in the Kashmir division.

"Now the scenario is changing. Higher education is heading into a different perspective. Now we want the full personality development of students in terms of ideation, incubation, research, and skill. A lot of initiatives are coming to the fore and our commissioner is taking new initiatives," he said.

"One of the initiatives is the development of Institutional Incubation Innovation Centres. Islamia College is fortunate to get selected as a hub institutional incubation centre. In that context, we have organised a sensitisation workshop for all the principals of all degree colleges. There are six hubs coming up in the Kashmir division. Students also attended the session, they listened to all speakers," he added. (ANI)

