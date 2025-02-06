New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with a group of students from Nagaland and highlighted the transformative impact of the future of mobility.

Rahul Gandhi stressed the importance of adapting India's education system to equip young Indians with the skills needed to thrive in this new era and drive the nation forward.

In a post on X, the LoP posted, "As I said in my Lok Sabha speech, the future of mobility will change everything. I delved a little deeper into how vehicles will change in this new revolution with a group of enthusiastic students from Nagaland. It's imperative our education system adapts to the paradigm shift happening in the world and equips young Indians with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive and take our country forward."

"Enjoyed a candid chat with a group of students from Nagaland about embracing the future.The world is shifting to EVs, AI and batteries--while India clings to outdated policies favoring a handful of businesses. If we don't adapt, we won't just fall behind--we'll lose control of our future," posted Rahul Gandhi on Facebook.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi cast his vote for the Delhi Assembly elections in Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi.

Gandhi was accompanied by New Delhi Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit and other workers of the party.

Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi assembly constituency against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Speaking to ANI, Dikshit appealed to the voters to come out and vote for the party which can give good government to the national capital.

Congress is eyeing to reclaim its power in the high-stakes Delhi assembly polls. The Congress party has failed to open its account in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi assembly elections. This year, the party is hoping for a change.

A total of 699 candidates is in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital. (ANI)

