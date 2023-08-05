New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu for winning a Bronze medal in the 50M shooting event at the World University Games held in China recently.

Banshtu, along with his father Virender Singh, called on the Chief Minister in New Delhi today. The Chief Minister appreciated Surya Pratap for bringing laurels to the country with his outstanding performance in the international arena.

"Heartiest congratulations to Surya PS Banshtu from Rohru tehsil of district Shimla for his remarkable achievement at the World University Games in China. Winning Bronze in the 3 Position (50M) men's event is a testament to his unwavering dedication. He has not only made Himachal proud but also inspires our youth. Kudos to his coach and father, Mr Virender Singh Banshtu. Surya, your journey is an inspiration for all. Best wishes for your future endeavours", Sukhu tweeted.

Surya Pratap's journey to success has been nurtured at the Aradhana Shooting Club in Rohru, which is run by the Sports Authority of India.

Under the coaching of his father, who has been sharpening his skills for the past seven years, Surya Pratap exhibited exceptional talent and determination in the field of shooting.

This Bronze medal at the World University Games adds to Surya's list of achievements, as he had earlier secured a Bronze in the World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, in the same event, and a Silver medal in the Junior World Cup in Sulhe, Germany. (ANI)

