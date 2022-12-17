Hyderabad, Dec 17 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said the government would like to see the country emerge as a research hub in the pharmaceutical sector.

Speaking after inaugurating the ICMR-National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (NARFBR) at Genome Valley (an organized cluster for life sciences R&D) here, he highlighted the central government's push for indigenous research and innovation.

Mandaviya, who praised the "brain power" in the country, said the rapid vaccine development during the COVID-19 crisis shows the country's strength.

He said India is the pharmacy of the world now and that there are 10,000 to 12,000 pharma units in the country who make formulations and medicines.

"We are the pharmacy of the world. We also want to make India the research hub in pharma sector," Mandaviya said.

"For research in pharma sector in India, clinical trials needs to be conducted. For that, animal facility is very important. Animal research facility is becoming available with this institute. I hope our scientists working here would make use of this institute and play an important role in research in the country," he said.

Rajiv Bahl, Director General of ICMR, termed the facility as the biggest animal research facility in the country and also probably the biggest in the world.

During his visit to Hyderabad, Mandaviya also visited the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and interacted with scientists and students.

