New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of defaming his state of birth by levelling false allegations that the BJP government has mixed "poison" in the Yamuna water being supplied to Delhi.

Addressing a public meeting in Timarpur in support of BJP candidate Surya Prakash Khatri, Saini said Kejriwal has failed to fulfil his promise of cleaning the Yamuna River.

"Kejriwal has defamed his own state of birth Haryana by making these false allegations. He is resorting to cheap politics to cover up his failure in fulfilling his promises to the people of Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal was born in Bhiwani district of Haryana.

Earlier in the day, Saini visited the Yamuna Ghat in Wazirabad and presented water samples from both Haryana and Delhi.

He stated that in Delhi, polluted water is being dumped into the Yamuna.

"We supply clean water to Delhi through the Yamuna, but due to mismanagement, the Delhi government is polluting it. When the same water reaches Faridabad, its quality is significantly compromised, raising the risk of serious health issues like cancer," Saini said.

The Haryana chief minister claimed that the people of Delhi have understood Kejriwal's deceit and character, and will now reject him.

"I drank water released from Haryana into the Yamuna at Palla Ghat, contrasting it with the water released from Delhi, which is undrinkable.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated Rs 8,500 crores for cleaning drains, ponds, repairing the sewage system, and other related works, but the results have not been visible," he said.

Saini said it is the chief minister's responsibility to provide facilities to the public, but such facilities are not evident in Delhi.

He further criticised Kejriwal, the former chief minister of Delhi, for "failing" to deliver on promises like improving schools and providing clean water and accused him of resorting to deceptive politics.

"People of Delhi will close his shop of lies on February 5," he said.

On January 27, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP government in Haryana had mixed poison in the water supplied to Delhi through the Yamuna.

"Thanks to DJB engineers, who caught it and stopped the water, it did not enter Delhi. If that water got mixed with drinking water, a mass genocide would have happened," he said.

He said the BJP wanted to mix "poison" in the water supplied to Delhi to trigger chaos so that the AAP could be blamed for people dying.

The AAP supremo was issued a notice by the Election Commission over the matter on a complaint from the BJP. In response to a second notice, Kejriwal submitted his reply.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, and the votes counted on February 8.

