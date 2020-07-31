Uttarkashi (U'khand), Jul 31 (PTI) Priests dispatched on Friday the soil of the Yamunotri Dham, water of the Yamuna river and the Brahma Kamal flower that grows in the Himalayan region for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The priests handed over the things to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad office-bearers, who will carry them to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Yamunotri Mandir Samiti secretary Kriteshwar Uniyal said.

"It's a matter of great happiness for the priests of the temple that the soil of Yamunotri, water of the Yamuna river and speciality of the Himalayas like the Brahma Kamal are being sent to Ayodhya for the foundation of Ram temple," Uniyal said.

The soil of Gangotri Dham and the water of the Ganga were also sent by speed post on Tuesday, Gangotri Mandir Samiti president Suresh Semwal said.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on August 5 in Ayodhya and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

