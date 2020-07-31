Huawei Technologies owned Honor officially launched its Honor 9A, Honor 9S smartphones in India. The firm also introduced the MagicBook 15 along with Honor 9A & Honor 9S. Both smartphones & MagicBook 15 have already been unveiled globally. Honor 9A will go on sale on August 6 via Amazon India during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 whereas Honor 9S will be sold on August 6 via Flipkart. Honor MagicBook 15 will be available for sale on August 5 at 8 pm IST via Flipkart. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Smartphones Launching Today in India at 2 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Honor Unlock 2020 Event.

Honor 9A Features & Specifications:

Honor 9A sports a 6.3-inch Honor FullView IPS-LCD touchscreen Display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek MT6762R SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM & 64GB internal storage. For photography, the handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera module flaunting a 13MP main camera, 5MP secondary lens & a 2MP tertiary lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone will be sold in Midnight Black & Phantom Blue shades. The device comes with connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, FM radio & a 3.5mm audio jack. Honor 9A is priced at Rs 9,999 for 3GB & 64GB configuration.

Honor 9A (Photo Credits: Honor)

Honor 9S Features & Specifications:

Honor 9S features a 5.45-inch HD+ Fullview display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The mobile phone runs on Android 10 based Magic UI 3.1 operating system. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek MT6762R chipset mated with 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage. The handset flaunts a single 8MP rear camera & a 5MP front shooter for selfies & video calls. The mobile phone is priced at Rs 6,499 for 2GB & 32GB model.

Honor 9S Smartphone (Photo Credits: Honor)

Honor MagicBook 15 Features & Specifications:

The stylish thin & light laptop sports a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. With the presence of the Ryzen 5 3500U processor, a DDR4 dual-channel RAM, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics card, the laptop comes packed with seamless performance. The laptop will be offered with 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Honor MagicBook 15 India Launch (Photo Credits: Honor)

The device can be charged via an included 65W charger that can fuel up the laptop by 0-50 percent in half-hour. Other features include a pop-up webcam hidden underneath the camera button, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC & more. And of course, customers will get Windows 10 Home edition pre-loaded in it. The Honor MagicBook 15 is priced at Rs 42,990. On the first sale, i.e. August 5, MagicBook 15 will be offered with Rs 3,000 discount bringing down the price to 39,990.

