Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 17 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that former MLA Yathindra was a responsible leader and there was no need to twist his words.

Speaking to reporters at the Kumarakruppa guest house, he said, "It is natural to ask people to give one strength. Yathindra is a responsible leader, there is no need to twist his words or quote him out of context."

Also Read | German Firm Starts Remote-driving Car Service in Las Vegas.

Yathindra, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had earlier said that his father would continue as the Chief Minister for the full term of five years if Congress won a good number of seats in the upcoming general elections.

When asked about Yathindra's statement, DK Shivakumar said, "Our government will be strong for five years. Siddaramaiah is our Chief Minister now. He as the Chief Minister and I as the State President of the Congress Party will conduct elections together. Elections will be held under his leadership. No doubt about it. It is not wrong to desire and ask people to give them strength. On our part, I also ask people to give me strength. No need to twist it. Yatindra is a very responsible leader. We encourage them."

Also Read | Tamilisai Soundararaja X Hacked: Telangana Governor's Account on Microblogging Platform Allegedly Hacked by Unknown People, Case Registered.

When asked about the BJP's criticism that the power-sharing formula is in the Congress that Shivkumar should not get power, he retorted, "Let the BJP sort things out for his party."

Asked about the association of BJP leaders with fake Mysore sandal soap manufacturers, the Deputy CM said, "I have seen fake Mysore sandal soaps. We have seen both genuine and fake types of soap. Fake soap discolour after a day. I have already said that there should be an investigation into this. Earlier Mysore lamps were copied. Now Mysore Sandal has done a good job investigating fake soap. Legal action will be taken against this."

When asked about the handiwork of BJP leaders behind the proposal to invite bids for only 80 crores of railway land worth 300 crores in Hubballi, he said, "I have no information about this. I don't speak without information. He said that he will not talk unnecessarily.

When asked about the corporation board list, he said, "Corporation board appointment list will be released soon. "I will bring it to your attention when the Chief Minister says it."

Earlier, DK Shivakumar attended a public grievance redressal programme and said that the guarantee schemes implemented by the state government have become a blessing for people facing problems in the state.

At the event, the Deputy Chief Minister asserted that the grievance redressal programme was aimed at resolving the issues of the general public because the Karnataka government prioritised public life, not politics. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)