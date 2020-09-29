Yavatmal, Sep 29 (PTI) Eighty-nine Yavatmal Zilla Parishad doctors who had resigned en masse alleging disrespectful behaviour at the hands of the district collector agitated on Tuesday and refused to return to work unless the latter was shunted out.

The doctors had submitted their resignations on Monday to the ZP CEO in protest claiming collector MD Singh spoke rudely to them when they met him to discuss issues related to the staff amid the coronavirus outbreak, a charge denied by the top district official.

They held a sit-in protest at Azad Maidan here and were joined by members of several state government employees' associations, a Maharashtra State Gazetted Medical Officers Group A Organisation (MAGMO) functionary said.

MAGMO Yavatmal district chief Dr Sangharsh Rathod told PTI a doctors' delegation met Amravati divisional commissioner during the day.

"We told him the doctors will resume duties when collector Singh is transferred," Rathod said.

