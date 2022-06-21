Dehradun, Jun 21 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister Sanjeev Baliyan on Tuesday joined thousands of people at different places in the state including Char Dham to perform yogic exercises on International Day of Yoga.

The governor did pranayam along with ITBP jawans and students of Doon Medical College and Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna University of Medical Education at the Raj Bhavan here. He said everyone should incorporate yoga into their daily life as it brings about a positive change in one's thought and action.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught people the importance of yoga which builds resistance to diseases, he said.

Dhami, his wife Geeta and Cabinet colleague Premchand Aggrawal performed yogic exercises at Paramartha Niketan on the banks of the Ganga river in Rishikesh to give the message of staying healthy both mentally and physically.

He said it was a result of the farsighted thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that yoga had reached every nook and corner of the world with more than 100 countries celebrating International Yoga Day like a festival.

Yoga leads to many positive changes in life, he said.

Describing Rishikesh as the land of yoga, religion and culture, Dhami said it has given the message of attaining physical and spiritual well-being through yoga to the rest of the world.

The yoga day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri pilgrimage sites.

Sanjeev Baliyan and Kedarnath MLA Shaila Rani Rawat performed yoga along with pilgrims at Kedarnath while Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti Chairman Ajendra Ajay performed yoga at a programme held near the Singh Dwar of Badrinath temple.

Teerth purohits, locals, Patanjali Yogpeeth students, Mandir Samiti functionaries, Garhwal scouts, police and SDRF personnel performed yoga at the Himalayan temples.

