Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated guest house accommodation for tourists in Haridwar worth Rs 43.27 crores.

The guest house has 100 rooms and was built by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Man Blows Up Wife, Children in Blast in Malappuram Before Jumping Into Well.

Speaking at the event in Haridwar, Adityanath said the state has many opportunities for eco-tourism along with spiritual tourism.

"Uttarakhand has ample opportunities for eco-tourism along with spiritual tourism. It will be beneficial for lakhs of youth. The state has a scope of tourism in every season, some people come here as faithful devotees while some as tourists," he said.

Also Read | Encroachment in Okhla: Delhi High Court Directs Authorities to Take Action Within Two Weeks.

Dhami, who was present at the event along with Adityanath, said for devotees who visit various places under Char Dham Yatra, the railway route will begin by 2023 or by the beginning of 2024.

"It is a dream for people in the mountains to see the rail. The 125 km Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway route will begin by 2023 or by the beginning of 2024 for the devotees to visit various places under Char Dham Yatra," he said.

Dhami further spoke about the relationships between the two states in a joint press conference with Adityanath and said many unresolved issues have been resolved now.

"Since the formation of Uttarakhand, there were some issues that were left unresolved due to change of government. We have resolved most of them while some issues related to irrigation will be resolved soon with Uttar Pradesh," he noted.

Adityanath responded to Dhami's statement saying, "The UP government and Uttarakhand have resolved the problem of the Alaknanda hotel that was under the UP government and was lingering for long."

"It has been given to the Uttarakhand government while a new resthouse will be built by the UP government for tourists in Haridwar," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)