Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in the state again with an overwhelming majority in the 2022 Assembly polls.

"The perception about UP on the national stage has changed due to the united efforts of the people, the organization, and the government. People's confidence in governance has increased and now this belief will ensure our victory once again in the 2022 elections with an overwhelming majority of 350 seats," he said while addressing a press conference on the completion of four and a half years of the present state government.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stangulates Wife To Death in Noida Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair; Arrested.

"Earlier, Chief Ministers used to compete to build their bungalows, but in the new Uttar Pradesh of this new India, we have built houses for 42 lakh poor people," he said.

Adityanath highlighted that the law and order improved drastically in the state after 2017 when his government came took over from the Samajwadi Party (SP) regime.

Also Read | Charanjit Singh Channi to Be First Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab.

"This is the same UP where criminals and mafia were creating an atmosphere of fear, corruption and anarchy in the state before 2017 by becoming the subjects of power. Communal riots used to take place every second-third day, but today the actions being taken against them have presented a model in the entire country," the Chief Minister said.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won 325 seats out of a total of 403 Assembly seats. Samajwadi Party and its allies won 54 seats, BSP won 19 seats and others won 5 seats respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)