Noida, September 19: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife In Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Lalta Prasad, strangulated his wife using her dupatta, as he suspected that she was of an extra-marital affair. The couple got married five months ago in a temple in Kannauj. Pune Shocker: Security Guard Kills Wife With Chopper Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair, Later Surrenders Before Police.

Recently, Prasad came to know that his wife was already married and had a four-year-old child. He then conspired to kill the woman. The accused used to bring his wife to Ghazipur market to purchase vegetables daily. According to a report published in The Indian Express, on the day of the incident, Prasad took the victim ut for a drive towards Phase 2 in Noida. His relative Deepanshu also accompanied them. Rajasthan Shocker: Suspecting Infidelity, Man Allegedly Kills Wife in Alwar.

Prasad and Deepanshu allegedly choked the woman to death using the dupatta. The body was left in the Kanavani area of Ghaziabad. The accused is a driver. The woman’s husband was arrested by the police on Sunday, while Deepanshu is still absconding. The police have started an investigation into the matter. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab Prasad’s relative. Prasad is a relative of Uttar Pradesh’s Farukhabad district.

